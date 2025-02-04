Water Technologies International (OTCMKTS:WTII) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Water Technologies International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTII – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Water Technologies International shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 10,150 shares traded.
Water Technologies International Price Performance
Water Technologies International Company Profile
Water Technologies International, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and distributing atmospheric water generators and related products (AWG) in the United States. Its AWGs produce drinking water from humidity in the atmosphere, as well as provide air conditioning during the use. The company also provides packaged wastewater plants for the wastewater treatment.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Water Technologies International
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- These Are the Dividend Stocks Insiders Bought in January
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- How the ‘No Buy’ Trend of 2025 Is Boosting These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Water Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Water Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.