Watershed Private Wealth LLC Has $918,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Watershed Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPM. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 473,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,972,000 after buying an additional 69,451 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 579,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,190,000 after acquiring an additional 32,261 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 81,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,233,000 after buying an additional 9,990 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% during the third quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.5% in the third quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Baird R W downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM opened at $267.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.49. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $172.62 and a 52-week high of $270.82.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.82 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 25.33%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

