Wedbush Has Positive Forecast for TPX Q4 Earnings

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report released on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.58. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tempur Sealy International’s current full-year earnings is $2.52 per share.

TPX has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.75.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

Shares of TPX opened at $66.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.34 and a 200 day moving average of $53.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.64. Tempur Sealy International has a 12 month low of $45.04 and a 12 month high of $68.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 108.66%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tempur Sealy International

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $828,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 7,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 23.74%.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

Further Reading

