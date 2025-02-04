Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 190 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 518.8% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Denver PWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 281 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $66,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, December 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.00.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $201.23 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.66 and a 52 week high of $205.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $188.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.41, for a total value of $232,950.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,007,191.15. The trade was a 5.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 16,820 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.62, for a total transaction of $3,239,868.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,471,620.22. This represents a 27.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,529 shares of company stock worth $22,453,483 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

