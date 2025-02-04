WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,279.25 ($15.92) and traded as high as GBX 1,295 ($16.11). WH Smith shares last traded at GBX 1,291 ($16.06), with a volume of 190,185 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on WH Smith from GBX 1,469 ($18.28) to GBX 1,460 ($18.16) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($19.91) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

WH Smith Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 326.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 2,612.24, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,201.66 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,279.25.

WH Smith (LON:SMWH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported GBX 87.60 ($1.09) EPS for the quarter. WH Smith had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 3.44%. Sell-side analysts predict that WH Smith PLC will post 100.9372747 EPS for the current year.

WH Smith Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a GBX 22.60 ($0.28) dividend. This is a boost from WH Smith’s previous dividend of $11.00. This represents a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. WH Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,530.61%.

Insider Activity

In other WH Smith news, insider Robert Moorhead sold 10,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,266 ($15.75), for a total transaction of £129,056.04 ($160,557.40). Also, insider Situl Jobanputra purchased 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,255 ($15.61) per share, for a total transaction of £15,687.50 ($19,516.67). Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

WH Smith Company Profile

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. It operates stores in airports, hospitals, railway stations, and motorway service areas.

