What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for MNMD FY2029 Earnings?

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2029 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 31st. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio expects that the company will earn $2.84 per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s current full-year earnings is ($1.35) per share.

Get Mind Medicine (MindMed) alerts:

MNMD has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Up 8.5 %

MNMD stock opened at $7.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $540.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 9.00, a current ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Mind Medicine has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $12.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.90.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,677,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,548,000 after purchasing an additional 162,933 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 142.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 185,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 109,152 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 203.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 136,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 91,271 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 3rd quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000. 27.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mind Medicine (MindMed)

In other Mind Medicine (MindMed) news, insider Dan Karlin sold 6,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $49,357.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 338,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,511,436.59. This represents a 1.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Barrow sold 19,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $141,957.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526,666 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,128.38. This trade represents a 3.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,022 shares of company stock worth $208,203. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

(Get Free Report)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company’s lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.