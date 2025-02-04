Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Holdings Raised by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 89.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 304,396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,926 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Wipro by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Wipro by 37.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Wipro during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wipro during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wipro during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wipro Price Performance

Shares of Wipro stock opened at $3.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.69. Wipro Limited has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $3.79. The stock has a market cap of $38.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Wipro had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 13.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wipro presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through IT Services and IT Products segments. The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

