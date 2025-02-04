Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Bought by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC raised its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,371 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WDAY. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Workday by 10.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,985,131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,218,415,000 after purchasing an additional 480,459 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Workday by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,842,729 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,183,611,000 after purchasing an additional 67,380 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,865,164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $698,285,000 after purchasing an additional 76,618 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Workday by 0.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,316,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $566,094,000 after purchasing an additional 14,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 4.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,972,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $482,133,000 after purchasing an additional 75,747 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Workday from $287.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Scotiabank started coverage on Workday in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.25.

In related news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 5,498 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.78, for a total transaction of $1,378,788.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,369,458. This trade represents a 4.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 70,090 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $17,840,007.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,215,826.41. This represents a 40.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 438,819 shares of company stock worth $113,142,592 over the last 90 days. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $259.77 on Tuesday. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.81 and a 1-year high of $311.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.10 billion, a PE ratio of 43.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $261.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.13. Workday had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

