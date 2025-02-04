Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Shares Acquired by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Xeris Biopharma were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 19.7% during the third quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 30,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.75% of the company’s stock.

XERS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Xeris Biopharma from $6.00 to $6.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded Xeris Biopharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up from $4.00) on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Xeris Biopharma stock opened at $3.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.20 million, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 2.61. Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $3.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.04.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company offers Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia pediatric and adult patients; Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

