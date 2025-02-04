Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Acquired by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC increased its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 145.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,590 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Yum China by 906.5% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the third quarter worth about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on YUMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.50 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum China has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Duoduo (Howard) Huang sold 6,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total transaction of $302,716.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,948.27. This represents a 27.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Price Performance

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $45.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.04. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $52.00.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. Yum China had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Yum China’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

