Zacks Research Has Positive Estimate for SWK Q1 Earnings

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.09. The consensus estimate for Stanley Black & Decker’s current full-year earnings is $4.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s Q4 2026 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.28 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.25.

Shares of SWK opened at $85.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of -62.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12-month low of $77.70 and a 12-month high of $110.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.60.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWK. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.9% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.1% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 3,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

