1,550 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Bought by ALM First Financial Advisors LLC

ALM First Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,550 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.0% of ALM First Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in NVIDIA by 896.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,330 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares during the period. Financial Guidance Group Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1,358.7% during the 2nd quarter. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP now owns 1,590 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 890.7% in the second quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,387 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,672,000 after acquiring an additional 77,667 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $101,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,831,764. This represents a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $608,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 480,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,056,016.72. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958 over the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Melius Research upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.23.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.7 %

NVDA stock opened at $118.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.69, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.62. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $66.25 and a one year high of $153.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.57%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

