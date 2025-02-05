2,388 Shares in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Acquired by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 257.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 6,990 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Novartis by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Novartis by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Novartis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. HSBC cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Novartis from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.38.

Novartis Trading Up 0.0 %

NVS stock opened at $105.51 on Wednesday. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $92.35 and a 1-year high of $120.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.14 and its 200-day moving average is $108.41. The firm has a market cap of $215.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.58.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.18. Novartis had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 23.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

