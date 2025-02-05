28,786 Shares in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 28,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BRF by 660.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,208,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,373 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in BRF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,006,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 22,608 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BRF by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 241,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 119,346 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in BRF during the 3rd quarter worth about $826,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of BRF by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 113,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 66,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on BRFS shares. Citigroup raised shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRF presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.70.

BRF Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE BRFS opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. Brf S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $4.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.22.

BRF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a $0.0217 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. BRF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.93%.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA raises, produces, and slaughters poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company provides frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey, and halal products for Islamic markets; processed foods, such as marinated, frozen, seasoned whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacons, cold meats, and other smoked products; and hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

Featured Articles

