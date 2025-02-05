30,110 Shares in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS) Acquired by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.52% of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF by 266.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 38,125 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 59,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 8,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter.

HIPS stock opened at $13.09 on Wednesday. GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $12.19 and a 12-month high of $13.40. The company has a market cap of $75.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.95.

The GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (HIPS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TFMS HIPS index. The fund tracks an index of assets that tend to produce high income and pass through that income without being taxed at the constituent level. These include REITs, MLPs, BDCs and debt-based closed-end funds.

