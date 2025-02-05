34,470 Shares in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF (NYSEARCA:JUNW) Purchased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF (NYSEARCA:JUNW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000. Spire Wealth Management owned approximately 4.31% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,818,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF by 150.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 124,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 75,081 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 37,743 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF by 163.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 73,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 45,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 8,383 shares in the last quarter.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:JUNW opened at $30.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.62. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF has a twelve month low of $27.39 and a twelve month high of $30.55.

About AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF (JUNW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options and collateral.

