4J Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

4J Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.2% of 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. raised its position in Alphabet by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 251 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Alphabet
In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.08, for a total transaction of $270,787.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,606,723.84. This represents a 6.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 16,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.62, for a total value of $3,239,868.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,981 shares in the company, valued at $8,471,620.22. This trade represents a 27.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,029 shares of company stock valued at $18,462,883 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Alphabet Stock Up 2.5 %
NASDAQ GOOG opened at $207.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $191.14 and its 200 day moving average is $175.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.55 and a 12 month high of $208.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.00.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Alphabet Profile
Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
