5,852 Shares in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Acquired by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 340.7% in the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 10,135,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,616,000 after purchasing an additional 7,835,921 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Roblox by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,942,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,924,000 after buying an additional 4,115,286 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Roblox in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,491,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 32.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,864,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 195.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,852,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $73.82 on Wednesday. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.55 and a fifty-two week high of $73.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.85 billion, a PE ratio of -45.01 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.15.

In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 138,555 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $9,923,309.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,260,537.62. This trade represents a 51.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total value of $1,308,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,731,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,996,916.30. The trade was a 0.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,306,335 shares of company stock worth $77,348,316 over the last quarter. Insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

RBLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $58.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.05.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

