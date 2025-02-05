7,697 Shares in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,697 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,127,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 24.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 186,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,827,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the third quarter valued at $444,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at $7,052,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Insider Activity at Lumentum

In other news, insider Vincent Retort sold 41,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total transaction of $3,733,879.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 147,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,205,542.80. The trade was a 22.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 29,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $2,542,188.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,805,209.52. The trade was a 34.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,797 shares of company stock worth $8,881,428. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lumentum Stock Up 2.4 %

LITE stock opened at $86.33 on Wednesday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $38.28 and a one year high of $104.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 0.94.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.48). Lumentum had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 40.70%. The business had revenue of $336.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Lumentum from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Lumentum from $69.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lumentum from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on Lumentum from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Lumentum from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lumentum

About Lumentum

(Free Report)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.