8,702 Shares in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Bought by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 203.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 59.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the third quarter worth about $56,000. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FTI. StockNews.com raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TechnipFMC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.15.

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $31.20 on Wednesday. TechnipFMC plc has a 1 year low of $18.53 and a 1 year high of $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.27.

TechnipFMC announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

