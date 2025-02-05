9,651 Shares in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Samsara in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Samsara by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Samsara by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Samsara by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Samsara by 19.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Samsara news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 75,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $4,224,948.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,292 shares in the company, valued at $6,723,119.88. The trade was a 38.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 9,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.55, for a total value of $461,161.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 396,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,647.20. This represents a 2.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,529,135 shares of company stock worth $74,564,625. 60.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Samsara stock opened at $52.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.03. Samsara Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.14 and a 52 week high of $57.51. The company has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a PE ratio of -111.85 and a beta of 1.61.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Samsara from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.67.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

