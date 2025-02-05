AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target Raised to $190.00 at UBS Group

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $181.00 to $190.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.01% from the stock’s previous close.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on AbbVie from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.35.

AbbVie stock opened at $189.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.84 and its 200-day moving average is $185.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.71 billion, a PE ratio of 79.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $153.58 and a fifty-two week high of $207.32.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.82). AbbVie had a return on equity of 257.91% and a net margin of 7.59%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.24, for a total transaction of $310,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,751.92. This represents a 20.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Groupama Asset Managment grew its position in AbbVie by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 135,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38,974 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

