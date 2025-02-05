AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target Raised to $215.00 at BMO Capital Markets

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $208.00 to $215.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.17% from the stock’s current price.

ABBV has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Daiwa America downgraded AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.35.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $189.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.26. The stock has a market cap of $335.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $153.58 and a 1-year high of $207.32.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.82). AbbVie had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 257.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AbbVie will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 1,800 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.24, for a total transaction of $310,032.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,751.92. This trade represents a 20.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AbbVie

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Groupama Asset Managment grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 40.3% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 135,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38,974 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

