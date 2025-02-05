Abundance Wealth Counselors Boosts Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,704 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Tesla were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 6.9% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 565,270 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $147,892,000 after acquiring an additional 36,544 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 16.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 420 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 20.7% during the third quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 5,035 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 12.7% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,125 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.4% during the third quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 2,742 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.44, for a total transaction of $35,339,911.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,727,400. This trade represents a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.21, for a total transaction of $975,191.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,775,792.65. The trade was a 2.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 553,386 shares of company stock worth $196,305,796 over the last three months. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on TSLA. Glj Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $24.86 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Roth Mkm upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Tesla from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Tesla from $254.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Tesla from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.31.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $392.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $488.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $405.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $300.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 192.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

