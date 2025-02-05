Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV grew its position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 46.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Alkermes by 2,394.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Alkermes by 83.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

ALKS opened at $31.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.03. Alkermes plc has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $32.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.42.

In related news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 5,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $151,813.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,492.45. This represents a 7.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 58,996 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $1,774,599.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,664. This represents a 41.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 238,185 shares of company stock worth $7,498,117. 4.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ALKS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Alkermes from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alkermes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alkermes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

