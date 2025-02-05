Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,416 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.1% of China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 251 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $207.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $131.55 and a one year high of $208.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $3,975,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,061,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,259,266.02. This trade represents a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $1,862,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 319,966 shares in the company, valued at $56,765,168.06. This represents a 3.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,029 shares of company stock valued at $18,462,883. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.13.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

