Amazon.com (AMZN) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect Amazon.com to post earnings of $1.52 per share and revenue of $187.25 billion for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amazon.com Trading Up 2.0 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $242.06 on Wednesday. Amazon.com has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $224.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.83, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total transaction of $3,054,899.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 349,261 shares in the company, valued at $69,918,559.59. This represents a 4.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,145.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,858,105.50. The trade was a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,027,340 shares of company stock worth $1,252,456,773 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $221.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.56.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

