Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,245 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 401,113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $77,515,000 after purchasing an additional 44,615 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 13,606.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,932,580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $759,971,000 after buying an additional 3,903,889 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,264,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $242.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.83, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.56.

Read Our Latest Report on AMZN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,145.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,858,105.50. This represents a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $1,132,366.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,797,072.91. This trade represents a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,027,340 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,456,773 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.