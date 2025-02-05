Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $265.00 at Benchmark

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target raised by Benchmark from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AMZN. HSBC lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.56.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $242.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.36.

In related news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total transaction of $3,054,899.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,261 shares in the company, valued at $69,918,559.59. This trade represents a 4.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,027,340 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,456,773 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Accordant Advisory Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25,581 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

