Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $215.00 to $265.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Amazon.com traded as high as $241.83 and last traded at $241.41, with a volume of 7384339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $237.42.

AMZN has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Maxim Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $236.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Amazon.com from $246.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.56.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $1,000,077.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,273,459.55. This represents a 4.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.85, for a total value of $625,790,203.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 917,416,976 shares in the company, valued at $191,602,535,437.60. The trade was a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,027,340 shares of company stock worth $1,252,456,773. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc grew its position in Amazon.com by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25,581 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.36.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

