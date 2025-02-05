Analysts Offer Predictions for TMX Group FY2024 Earnings

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TMX Group in a research report issued on Sunday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.63. The consensus estimate for TMX Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.77 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TMX Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC upped their price target on TMX Group from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$50.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. National Bankshares increased their target price on TMX Group from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on TMX Group from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$47.19.

TSE:X opened at C$49.04 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$44.53 and a 200 day moving average of C$43.43. TMX Group has a 52 week low of C$33.33 and a 52 week high of C$49.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.34%.

TMX Group Ltd is a company that operates several global markets to provide investment opportunities for its clients. TMX Group’s key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montreal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport, which provides listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products, and other services to the global financial community.

