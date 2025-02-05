Analysts Offer Predictions for TSE:IFC FY2024 Earnings

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Intact Financial in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will earn $13.80 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $13.66. The consensus estimate for Intact Financial’s current full-year earnings is $16.17 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q4 2024 earnings at $4.31 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $16.40 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on IFC. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$264.00 to C$290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$281.00 to C$283.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Intact Financial from C$275.00 to C$290.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$293.00 to C$300.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts lowered Intact Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$274.90.

Shares of IFC stock opened at C$261.57 on Tuesday. Intact Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$206.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$275.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$261.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$258.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.26, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of C$46.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.72. Intact Financial had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 12.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS.

In other news, Senior Officer Darren Christopher Godfrey sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$272.50, for a total value of C$504,125.00. Also, Senior Officer Charles Brindamour sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$268.50, for a total value of C$1,611,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,865 shares of company stock valued at $2,385,573. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

