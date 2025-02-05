Analysts Set Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) PT at $27.56

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.56.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on Coupang from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Get Coupang alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CPNG

Coupang Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CPNG opened at $23.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.57, a P/E/G ratio of 42.58 and a beta of 1.11. Coupang has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $26.91.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Coupang had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coupang will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Bom Kim sold 15,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total transaction of $344,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,940,000. This trade represents a 88.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Pranam Kolari sold 8,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $194,387.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 136,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,801.88. The trade was a 5.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,009,234 shares of company stock worth $344,761,515. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coupang

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPNG. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Coupang during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Coupang during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 438.1% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.