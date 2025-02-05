Analysts Set Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Target Price at $45.33

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.33.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRUP. Piper Sandler raised Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

TRUP stock opened at $47.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.98 and a 200-day moving average of $47.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -147.91, a P/E/G ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.60. Trupanion has a 12-month low of $19.69 and a 12-month high of $57.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

In related news, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 622 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $32,723.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,102.87. The trade was a 5.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Emily Dreyer sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $49,095.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,726.40. This represents a 3.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,597 shares of company stock worth $1,416,742. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUP. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Trupanion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Trupanion by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Trupanion in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

