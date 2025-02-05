Analyzing Toro (NASDAQ:TORO) & Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBY)

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Basin Shipping and Toro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Basin Shipping N/A N/A N/A Toro 176.49% 17.16% 10.30%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.7% of Toro shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Pacific Basin Shipping alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pacific Basin Shipping and Toro”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Basin Shipping $2.30 billion 0.47 $109.38 million N/A N/A Toro $78.47 million 0.74 $140.64 million $1.06 2.90

Volatility & Risk

Toro has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pacific Basin Shipping.

Pacific Basin Shipping has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Toro has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Toro beats Pacific Basin Shipping on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Basin Shipping

(Get Free Report)

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the provision of dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company offers its shipping services that mainly carry major and minor bulks, including grains, ores, logs/forest products, bauxite, sugar, concentrates, cement and clinkers, coal/coke, fertilizers, alumina, steel, pet-coke, salt, sand and gypsum, and scrap. It also offers shipping consulting, crewing, secretarial, and ship agency and management services. In addition, the company is involved in the vessel owning and chartering, and convertible bonds issuing activities. It has a fleet of 266 owned and chartered vessels, including 121 Handysize, 1 Capesize, and 144 Supramax/Ultramax vessels. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Wong Chuk Hang, Hong Kong.

About Toro

(Get Free Report)

Toro Corp., a shipping company, acquires, owns, charters, and operates oceangoing tanker vessels and provides seaborne transportation services for crude oil LPG, and refined petroleum products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Aframax/LR2 Tanker, Handysize Tanker, and LPG Carrier. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of one Handysize tanker vessel; one Aframax/LR2 vessel; and four LPG carrier vessels with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of 0.1 million deadweight ton. Toro Corp. was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Basin Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Basin Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.