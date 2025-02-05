Antero Resources (AR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

NYSE AR opened at $38.70 on Wednesday. Antero Resources has a 52-week low of $20.56 and a 52-week high of $41.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.25 and a 200-day moving average of $30.66. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 276.39 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

