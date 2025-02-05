Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth $46,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 41.9% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 188.1% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Arch Capital Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $92.77 on Wednesday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $80.97 and a fifty-two week high of $116.47. The stock has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Arch Capital Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

