ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) Receives GBX 391 Average Target Price from Analysts

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 391 ($4.88).
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.
ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported GBX (284.40) (($3.55)) EPS for the quarter. ASOS had a negative return on equity of 35.11% and a negative net margin of 7.72%. Research analysts expect that ASOS will post 12.4165252 EPS for the current year.
In other news, insider William Barker bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 367 ($4.58) per share, for a total transaction of £550,500 ($687,094.36). Also, insider José Antonio Ramos Calamonte sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 336 ($4.19), for a total value of £6,689.76 ($8,349.68). 51.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.
