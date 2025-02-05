Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Given New $335.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. HSBC cut Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $287.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $311.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.77.

Autodesk stock opened at $306.85 on Tuesday. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $195.32 and a fifty-two week high of $326.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $298.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Analysts predict that Autodesk will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total value of $167,783.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,227,759.94. This trade represents a 1.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

