Avantor (AVTR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th. Analysts expect Avantor to post earnings of $0.26 per share and revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Avantor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $22.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Avantor has a 12 month low of $19.59 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.71 and a 200-day moving average of $23.47. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on AVTR shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Avantor from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Avantor in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Avantor from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Avantor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avantor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.46.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

