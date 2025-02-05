Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Purchased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Avantor by 34.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 346,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,972,000 after purchasing an additional 88,205 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd increased its position in shares of Avantor by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,766,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,228,000 after acquiring an additional 493,408 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the third quarter valued at about $8,473,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at about $555,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Avantor by 45.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 723,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,708,000 after acquiring an additional 227,200 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Avantor in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.46.

Avantor Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $22.03 on Wednesday. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.59 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.71 and a 200 day moving average of $23.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.28.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

