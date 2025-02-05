Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 748 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Badger Meter by 6.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 338,198 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $73,866,000 after buying an additional 19,848 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in Badger Meter by 0.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 331,769 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,462,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 2.8% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 295,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $64,437,000 after purchasing an additional 7,967 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 26.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,187,000 after purchasing an additional 17,483 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 39.3% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 77,333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,890,000 after purchasing an additional 21,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Price Performance

Shares of BMI stock opened at $217.01 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $217.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.62. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.50 and a 1-year high of $239.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 51.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.78.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 15.12%. Equities research analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 32.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BMI. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Badger Meter from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Badger Meter from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Badger Meter from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.75.

Badger Meter Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

Featured Articles

