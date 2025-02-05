Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 316 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 98.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 32.4% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,697,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $461,679,000 after acquiring an additional 415,366 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the third quarter worth approximately $18,969,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,086,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the third quarter valued at about $16,176,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 115.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 81,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,066,000 after buying an additional 43,384 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RenaissanceRe news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.16, for a total transaction of $254,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,392 shares in the company, valued at $20,178,270.72. The trade was a 1.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $232.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $208.98 and a 52 week high of $300.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.43.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $8.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.94 by $1.12. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 15.99%. On average, analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 33.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on RNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $288.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $284.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.27.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

