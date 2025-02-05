Blue Trust Inc. Buys 645 Shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Capital City Bank Group were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCBG. Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Capital City Bank Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 48.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 43,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

CCBG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Capital City Bank Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

NASDAQ CCBG opened at $37.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.62. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.45 and a twelve month high of $40.86. The company has a market capitalization of $638.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.56.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 19.55%. Research analysts forecast that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.49%.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking- related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

