Blue Trust Inc. Has $180,000 Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 53.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 167.7% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on SWKS shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $117.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.12.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $86.37 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.13 and a 12 month high of $120.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.14.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.68%.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 10,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $926,041.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,639.60. This trade represents a 39.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

