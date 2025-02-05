Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 769 Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Intapp were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTA. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Intapp by 7.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,658,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,668,000 after purchasing an additional 411,434 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,850,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,337,000 after buying an additional 34,409 shares during the period. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intapp by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,930,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,316,000 after acquiring an additional 256,327 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Intapp by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,492,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,392,000 after acquiring an additional 343,275 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intapp by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,051,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,291,000 after acquiring an additional 95,035 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intapp

In other Intapp news, CEO John T. Hall sold 70,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $4,885,966.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,946,187.68. This represents a 1.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Benjamin Harrison sold 22,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total transaction of $1,540,828.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 316,846 shares of company stock valued at $20,158,913 in the last quarter. 13.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INTA shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Intapp from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Intapp from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (down from $87.00) on shares of Intapp in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.64.

Intapp Stock Performance

Shares of Intapp stock opened at $73.51 on Wednesday. Intapp, Inc. has a one year low of $30.36 and a one year high of $75.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of -253.48 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.63.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.25). Intapp had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. On average, equities analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

See Also

