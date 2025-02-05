BMO Capital Markets Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Stock

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the closed-end fund’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 10.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on BEN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Franklin Resources from $22.50 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.86.

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $20.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.42. Franklin Resources has a fifty-two week low of $18.83 and a fifty-two week high of $28.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 4.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Franklin Resources by 263.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,022,055 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $40,744,000 after buying an additional 1,465,148 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,998,574 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $60,421,000 after acquiring an additional 925,590 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 2,923,399 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $59,316,000 after purchasing an additional 709,736 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,155,516 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $432,730,000 after purchasing an additional 599,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 76.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,290,200 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $25,998,000 after purchasing an additional 560,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

