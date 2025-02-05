Brio Consultants LLC Makes New Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Brio Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 753 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in Tesla by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 6,990 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Tesla by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,305 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospect Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $226.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $411.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.44, for a total transaction of $35,339,911.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,727,400. This represents a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total transaction of $2,894,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares in the company, valued at $45,063,565.40. The trade was a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 553,386 shares of company stock valued at $196,305,796. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $392.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $405.12 and its 200-day moving average is $300.65. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 192.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

