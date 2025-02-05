Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.3% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,168.1% in the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE BMY opened at $59.15 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $61.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $119.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.47.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -69.08%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Leerink Partners raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.93.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Bristol-Myers Squibb

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.