Brokerages Set Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) PT at $89.71

Shares of Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.71.

APGE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Apogee Therapeutics from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company.

Get Apogee Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Apogee Therapeutics

Apogee Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APGE opened at $40.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.70. Apogee Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $33.14 and a 52 week high of $72.29. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 2.18.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.13). On average, equities analysts predict that Apogee Therapeutics will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Carl Dambkowski sold 4,540 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $221,370.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 258,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,583,639.48. The trade was a 1.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $698,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,324,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,694,604.46. This trade represents a 1.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,290 shares of company stock worth $2,151,627 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apogee Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Apogee Therapeutics by 162.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 707,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,545,000 after buying an additional 438,036 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,835,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 142.0% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 25,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 11.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 823,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,401,000 after acquiring an additional 82,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.